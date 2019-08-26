What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The UPM-Kymmene Oyj's (HEL:UPM) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (HEL:UPM) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of €12b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about UPM.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About UPM-Kymmene Oyj?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 42% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at UPM-Kymmene Oyj's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.
Insider Ownership Of UPM-Kymmene Oyj
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own €40m of stock. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public -- mostly retail investors -- own 57% of UPM-Kymmene Oyj . This level of ownership gives retail investors the power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand UPM-Kymmene Oyj better, we need to consider many other factors.
