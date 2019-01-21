What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The W. P. Carey Inc.’s (NYSE:WPC) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

W. P. Carey has a market capitalization of US$11b, so it’s too big to fly under the radar. We’d expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about WPC.

View our latest analysis for W. P. Carey

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NYSE:WPC Ownership Summary January 21st 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About W. P. Carey?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 33% of W. P. Carey. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at W. P. Carey’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:WPC Income Statement Export January 21st 19 More

W. P. Carey is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of W. P. Carey

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.