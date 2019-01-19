What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The New World Development Company Limited’s (HKG:17) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in New World Development Company Limited (HKG:17) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

New World Development is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of HK$116b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 17.

See our latest analysis for New World Development

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

SEHK:17 Ownership Summary January 19th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About New World Development?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 15% of New World Development. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of New World Development, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:17 Income Statement Export January 19th 19 More

New World Development is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of New World Development

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.