What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Limited’s (HKG:8328) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Limited (HKG:8328) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’
Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$1.2b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8328.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
Less than 5% of Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.
We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own HK$794m worth of shares in the HK$1.2b company. That’s quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public, with a 33% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.
