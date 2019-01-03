What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Limited’s (HKG:8328) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Limited (HKG:8328) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$1.2b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8328.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.