What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Xpro India Limited’s (NSE:XPROINDIA) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Xpro India Limited (NSE:XPROINDIA) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of ₹496m, Xpro India is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about XPROINDIA.

View our latest analysis for Xpro India

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NSEI:XPROINDIA Ownership Summary January 23rd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Xpro India?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of Xpro India is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:XPROINDIA Income Statement Export January 23rd 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Xpro India. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Xpro India

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.