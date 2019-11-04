What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AdderaCare AB (STO:ADDERA) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of AdderaCare AB (STO:ADDERA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

AdderaCare is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr94m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ADDERA.

OM:ADDERA Ownership Summary, November 4th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AdderaCare?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. AdderaCare's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

OM:ADDERA Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

AdderaCare is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of AdderaCare

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.