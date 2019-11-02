What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of AU$13b, AGL Energy is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AGL.

ASX:AGL Ownership Summary, November 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AGL Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

AGL Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 28% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see AGL Energy's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:AGL Income Statement, November 2nd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AGL Energy. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of AGL Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.