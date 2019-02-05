What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (NSE:AJMERA) Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
If you want to know who really controls Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (NSE:AJMERA), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹6.4b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AJMERA.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ajmera Realty & Infra India?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
As you can see, institutional investors own 5.3% of Ajmera Realty & Infra India. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ajmera Realty & Infra India, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Ajmera Realty & Infra India. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Ajmera Realty & Infra India
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited. Insiders own ₹1.1b worth of shares in the ₹6.4b company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public, with a 11% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 66%, of the AJMERA stock. It’s hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ajmera Realty & Infra India better, we need to consider many other factors.
