What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Akari Therapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$38m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AKTX.

See our latest analysis for Akari Therapeutics

NasdaqCM:AKTX Ownership Summary, November 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Akari Therapeutics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Akari Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 10% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Akari Therapeutics's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:AKTX Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Akari Therapeutics. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Akari Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.