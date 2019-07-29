What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Atlas Copco AB (STO:ATCO A) Stock?

Every investor in Atlas Copco AB (STO:ATCO A) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Atlas Copco is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of kr349b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ATCO A.

OM:ATCO A Ownership Summary, July 29th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Atlas Copco?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Atlas Copco does have institutional investors; and they hold 51% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Atlas Copco's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

OM:ATCO A Income Statement, July 29th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Atlas Copco. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Atlas Copco

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.