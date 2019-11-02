What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited (HKG:260) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited (HKG:260) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$279m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 260.

Check out our latest analysis for AVIC Joy Holdings (HK)

SEHK:260 Ownership Summary, November 1st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AVIC Joy Holdings (HK)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 17% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AVIC Joy Holdings (HK)'s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:260 Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of AVIC Joy Holdings (HK)

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It has a market capitalization of just HK$279m, and the board has only HK$290k worth of shares in their own names. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.