What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock?

Every investor in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Axon Enterprise has a market capitalization of US$2.5b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AAXN.

View our latest analysis for Axon Enterprise

NasdaqGS:AAXN Ownership Summary January 2nd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Axon Enterprise?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Axon Enterprise already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 72% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Axon Enterprise’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:AAXN Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 7.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Axon Enterprise

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.