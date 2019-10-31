What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Bigbloc Construction Limited (NSE:BIGBLOC) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in Bigbloc Construction Limited (NSE:BIGBLOC) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Bigbloc Construction is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹327m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BIGBLOC.

NSEI:BIGBLOC Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bigbloc Construction?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Bigbloc Construction does have institutional investors; and they hold 12% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bigbloc Construction's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:BIGBLOC Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

Bigbloc Construction is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Bigbloc Construction

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.