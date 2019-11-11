What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Check-Cap is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$14m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CHEK.

View our latest analysis for Check-Cap

NasdaqCM:CHEK Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Check-Cap?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Check-Cap does have institutional investors; and they hold 26% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Check-Cap's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:CHEK Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Check-Cap. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Check-Cap

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.