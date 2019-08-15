What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited (HKG:6898) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited (HKG:6898) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
China Aluminum Cans Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$432m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 6898.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Aluminum Cans Holdings?
We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.
There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of China Aluminum Cans Holdings, for yourself, below.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China Aluminum Cans Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of China Aluminum Cans Holdings
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of HK$432m, that means they have HK$322m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 25% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 6898. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand China Aluminum Cans Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors.
