What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most China Lesso Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2128) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of China Lesso Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2128) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of HK$22b, China Lesso Group Holdings is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 2128.

Check out our latest analysis for China Lesso Group Holdings

SEHK:2128 Ownership Summary, August 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Lesso Group Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 12% of China Lesso Group Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of China Lesso Group Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:2128 Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China Lesso Group Holdings. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of China Lesso Group Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.