What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Chinook Energy is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$12m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CKE.

See our latest analysis for Chinook Energy

TSX:CKE Ownership Summary, August 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chinook Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Chinook Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 45% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Chinook Energy's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:CKE Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Chinook Energy. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Chinook Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Chinook Energy Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$12m, and insiders have CA$200k worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.