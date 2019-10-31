What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc (EPA:MLCMB) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc (EPA:MLCMB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €128m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MLCMB.

View our latest analysis for Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc

ENXTPA:MLCMB Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

ENXTPA:MLCMB Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.