What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most A.S. Création Tapeten AG (FRA:ACWN) Stock?

Every investor in A.S. Création Tapeten AG (FRA:ACWN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

A.S. Création Tapeten is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €36m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ACWN.

DB:ACWN Ownership Summary, August 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About A.S. Création Tapeten?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that A.S. Création Tapeten does have institutional investors; and they hold 14% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see A.S. Création Tapeten's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

DB:ACWN Income Statement, August 14th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in A.S. Création Tapeten. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of A.S. Création Tapeten

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.