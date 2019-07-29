What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A. (BIT:CSP) Stock?

Every investor in CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A. (BIT:CSP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
CSP International Fashion Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €20m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CSP.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CSP International Fashion Group?
We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.
There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of CSP International Fashion Group, for yourself, below.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CSP International Fashion Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of CSP International Fashion Group
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
It seems that insiders own more than half the CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own €11m worth of shares in the €20m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 43% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over CSP. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
