What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most CTT - Correios De Portugal, S.A. (ELI:CTT) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of CTT - Correios De Portugal, S.A. (ELI:CTT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

CTT - Correios De Portugal is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €472m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CTT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CTT - Correios De Portugal?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that CTT - Correios De Portugal does have institutional investors; and they hold 37% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CTT - Correios De Portugal's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CTT - Correios De Portugal. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of CTT - Correios De Portugal

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.