What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Cuspis Capital Ltd. (CVE:CUSP.P) Stock?

Every investor in Cuspis Capital Ltd. (CVE:CUSP.P) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Cuspis Capital is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$2.0m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CUSP.P.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cuspis Capital?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Cuspis Capital, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Cuspis Capital. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Cuspis Capital

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.