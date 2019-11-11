What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Dometic Group AB (publ) (STO:DOM) Stock?

Every investor in Dometic Group AB (publ) (STO:DOM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Dometic Group has a market capitalization of kr27b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about DOM.

OM:DOM Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dometic Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Dometic Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 79% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Dometic Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

OM:DOM Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Dometic Group is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Dometic Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.