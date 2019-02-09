What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Limited (HKG:1184) Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Limited (HKG:1184) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of HK$1.5b, S.A.S. Dragon Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1184.

View our latest analysis for S.A.S. Dragon Holdings

SEHK:1184 Ownership Summary February 9th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About S.A.S. Dragon Holdings?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of S.A.S. Dragon Holdings, for yourself, below.

SEHK:1184 Income Statement Export February 9th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in S.A.S. Dragon Holdings. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of S.A.S. Dragon Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.