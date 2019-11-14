What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Edison Nation is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$13m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about EDNT.

View our latest analysis for Edison Nation

NasdaqCM:EDNT Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Edison Nation?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 5.2% of Edison Nation. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Edison Nation's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:EDNT Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

It looks like hedge funds own 17% of Edison Nation shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Edison Nation

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.