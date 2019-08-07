What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Limited (HKG:1755) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Limited (HKG:1755), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

S-Enjoy Service Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$5.0b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1755.

SEHK:1755 Ownership Summary, August 7th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About S-Enjoy Service Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. S-Enjoy Service Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:1755 Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in S-Enjoy Service Group. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of S-Enjoy Service Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.