What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX:ECT) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX:ECT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Environmental Clean Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$4.8m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ECT.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Environmental Clean Technologies?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Environmental Clean Technologies's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Environmental Clean Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Environmental Clean Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.