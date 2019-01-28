What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Excel Realty N Infra Limited (NSE:EXCEL) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in Excel Realty N Infra Limited (NSE:EXCEL) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Excel Realty N Infra is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹240m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about EXCEL.

See our latest analysis for Excel Realty N Infra

NSEI:EXCEL Ownership Summary January 28th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Excel Realty N Infra?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Excel Realty N Infra already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 12% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Excel Realty N Infra’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NSEI:EXCEL Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Excel Realty N Infra. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Excel Realty N Infra

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.