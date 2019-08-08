What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Factor Therapeutics Limited (ASX:FTT) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Factor Therapeutics Limited (ASX:FTT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Factor Therapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$3.6m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about FTT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Factor Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions own less than 5% of Factor Therapeutics. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

Factor Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Factor Therapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.