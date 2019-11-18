What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) Stock?

Every investor in Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Farm Pride Foods is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$18m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about FRM.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Farm Pride Foods?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Farm Pride Foods's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Farm Pride Foods is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Farm Pride Foods

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Farm Pride Foods Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$1.3m worth of stock in the AU$18m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.