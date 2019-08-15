What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

First Derivatives has a market capitalization of UK£691m, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about FDP.

See our latest analysis for First Derivatives

AIM:FDP Ownership Summary, August 15th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About First Derivatives?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

First Derivatives already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 58% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see First Derivatives's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

AIM:FDP Income Statement, August 15th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. It looks like hedge funds own 6.3% of First Derivatives shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of First Derivatives

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.