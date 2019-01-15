What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Limited (HKG:374) Stock?

Every investor in Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Limited (HKG:374) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Four Seas Mercantile Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$1.5b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 374.

SEHK:374 Ownership Summary January 15th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Four Seas Mercantile Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Four Seas Mercantile Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 19% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Four Seas Mercantile Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:374 Income Statement Export January 15th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Four Seas Mercantile Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Four Seas Mercantile Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.