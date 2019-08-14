What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most GE Power India Limited (NSE:GEPIL) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of GE Power India Limited (NSE:GEPIL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

GE Power India is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹51b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GEPIL.

See our latest analysis for GE Power India

NSEI:GEPIL Ownership Summary, August 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GE Power India?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

GE Power India already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 17% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of GE Power India, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:GEPIL Income Statement, August 14th 2019 More

GE Power India is not owned by hedge funds. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of GE Power India

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.