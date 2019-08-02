What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Greaves Cotton Limited (NSE:GREAVESCOT) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in Greaves Cotton Limited (NSE:GREAVESCOT) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Greaves Cotton is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹33b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GREAVESCOT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greaves Cotton?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 30% of Greaves Cotton. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Greaves Cotton's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Greaves Cotton. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Greaves Cotton

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Greaves Cotton Limited in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It appears that the board holds about ₹3.0m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of ₹33b. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.