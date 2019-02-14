What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Greenheart Group Limited (HKG:94) Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Greenheart Group Limited (HKG:94) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of HK$1.5b, Greenheart Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 94.

See our latest analysis for Greenheart Group

SEHK:94 Ownership Summary February 14th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greenheart Group?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Greenheart Group, for yourself, below.

SEHK:94 Income Statement Export February 14th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Greenheart Group. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Greenheart Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.