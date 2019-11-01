What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ) (STO:HEMC) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ) (STO:HEMC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of kr49m, Hemcheck Sweden is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about HEMC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hemcheck Sweden?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Hemcheck Sweden does have institutional investors; and they hold 12% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hemcheck Sweden's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hemcheck Sweden. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Hemcheck Sweden

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.