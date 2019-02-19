What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Hemfosa Fastigheter AB (publ) (STO:HEMF) Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

A look at the shareholders of Hemfosa Fastigheter AB (publ) (STO:HEMF) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Hemfosa Fastigheter isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of kr13b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about HEMF.

Check out our latest analysis for Hemfosa Fastigheter

OM:HEMF Ownership Summary, February 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hemfosa Fastigheter?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 55% of Hemfosa Fastigheter. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hemfosa Fastigheter’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

OM:HEMF Income Statement, February 19th 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Hemfosa Fastigheter. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Hemfosa Fastigheter

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.