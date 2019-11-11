What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most HFCL Limited (NSE:HFCL) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in HFCL Limited (NSE:HFCL) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of ₹22b, HFCL is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about HFCL.

View our latest analysis for HFCL

NSEI:HFCL Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HFCL?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that HFCL does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.8% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of HFCL, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:HFCL Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

HFCL is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of HFCL

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that HFCL Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than ₹173m worth of shares in the ₹22b company. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.