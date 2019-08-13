What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Hopefluent Group Holdings Limited (HKG:733) Stock?

Every investor in Hopefluent Group Holdings Limited (HKG:733) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Hopefluent Group Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$1.4b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 733.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hopefluent Group Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Hopefluent Group Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 15% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hopefluent Group Holdings's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hopefluent Group Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Hopefluent Group Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.