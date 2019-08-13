What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Hopefluent Group Holdings Limited (HKG:733) Stock?

Simply Wall St

Every investor in Hopefluent Group Holdings Limited (HKG:733) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Hopefluent Group Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$1.4b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 733.

See our latest analysis for Hopefluent Group Holdings

SEHK:733 Ownership Summary, August 13th 2019

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hopefluent Group Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Hopefluent Group Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 15% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hopefluent Group Holdings's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SEHK:733 Income Statement, August 13th 2019

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hopefluent Group Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Hopefluent Group Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Hopefluent Group Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just HK$1.4b, and insiders have HK$160m worth of shares in their own names. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 31% stake in 733. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 26%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 16% of 733. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.

  • '#ClintonBodyCount': Trump's sharing of Epstein conspiracy theory draws outrage
    Yahoo News

    '#ClintonBodyCount': Trump's sharing of Epstein conspiracy theory draws outrage

    President Trump, who has trafficked in conspiracy theories since he entered public life, seemed to cross a line Saturday by sharing a tweet that tied former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the jailhouse death of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump's retweet of comedian Terrence K. Williams' post with the hashtag #ClintonBodyCount drew outrage on the Sunday morning news broadcasts — except on Fox News, where his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway defended it. “What he's doing is dangerous,” added Booker, who is running for president.

  • Versace apologies in flap over T-shirts sold in China
    Associated Press

    Versace apologies in flap over T-shirts sold in China

    BEIJING (AP) â€” Italian fashion house Versace apologized Sunday in China for selling T-shirts that it said attached incorrect country names to cities, after being attacked on social media for challenging China's territorial integrity. Versace did not identify the T-shirt in its own post on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media site, but the Global Times newspaper said the item mislabeled Hong Kong and Macao as countries. Both are former European colonies that were returned to China in the late 1990s.

  • Seven dead in DR Congo lake boat capsize
    AFP

    Seven dead in DR Congo lake boat capsize

    Seven people drowned after a transport boat sank after hitting rocks on a lake in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo over the weekend, local authorities said on Monday. Lake and river transport is widely used in the DRC as the highway system is poor, but accidents are common, often caused by overloading and the unsafe state of vessels. The "total number of deaths is seven," the local minister of transport and communication in South Kivu province, Claude Swedy Basila said in a statement.

  • The 7 Best GPS Apps for Tackling the Outdoors
    Popular Mechanics

    The 7 Best GPS Apps for Tackling the Outdoors

    While getting off the grid, your phone can still be a great tool to track where you've been and what's ahead. From Popular Mechanics

  • Muslim pilgrims converge on Jamarat for ritual stoning of the devil
    Reuters

    Muslim pilgrims converge on Jamarat for ritual stoning of the devil

    Muslims from around the world hurled pebbles at a giant wall in a symbolic stoning of the devil on Sunday, the start of the riskiest part of the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, where hundreds died in a crush four years ago. The kingdom stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, and organizing the world's largest annual Muslim gathering which retraces the route Prophet Mohammad took 14 centuries ago. Nearly 2-1/2 million pilgrims, mostly from abroad, have arrived for the five-day ritual, a religious duty once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.

  • Manhunt over: Escaped Tennessee inmate Curtis Ray Watson captured, death penalty possible
    USA TODAY

    Manhunt over: Escaped Tennessee inmate Curtis Ray Watson captured, death penalty possible

    Authorities are considering seeking the death penalty in the case of Curtis Ray Watson, an escaped convict captured by law enforcement Sunday after five days on the run. "Today Curtis Ray Watson went from being an escaped convict to being a criminal defendant," District Attorney General Mark Davidson said at a press conference in Ripley Sunday. Watson was captured around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Caroline Street, said David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

  • Canada cable car cord severed in 'likely sabotage'
    The Independent

    Canada cable car cord severed in 'likely sabotage'

    Canadian police are investigating an apparent act of vandalism after a cord carrying cable cars was severed, sending all 30 of them crashing to the ground. The company said the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, north of Vancouver, was not operating at the time of the incident, and that no guests or staff members were injured. The attraction's manager told Canadian broadcaster CBC that maintenance on the line had been recently carried out “and it was a big, thick, beautiful healthy rope”.

  • Accused Sex Trafficker Steered $100K Payday to Bannon
    The Daily Beast

    Accused Sex Trafficker Steered $100K Payday to Bannon

    The emails between Nader and Broidy, sent in September and October 2017, involve arrangements for a conference on Qatar hosted by the Hudson Institute. Broidy, then seeking business from the government of the United Arab Emirates, was running a quiet public relations campaign designed to undermine the Qatari government's influence in Washington and with American Jewish leaders. He was particularly incensed that Nick Muzin, a former staffer to Sen. Ted Cruz with deep ties to Jewish leaders, had signed on to lobby for the government of Qatar.

  • Massive ICE raids round up almost 700 illegal immigrants
    FOX News Videos

    Massive ICE raids round up almost 700 illegal immigrants

    National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto weighs in on Mississippi ICE raids that led to the arrest of almost 700 illegal immigrants.

  • 'Words matter': Bloomberg says Trump rhetoric can encourage violence
    Yahoo News

    'Words matter': Bloomberg says Trump rhetoric can encourage violence

    Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he hopes President Trump understands that a careless leader's word choice risks encouraging racism and even violence. Words matter,” Bloomberg, a leading advocate of gun control, said in a CBS “Face the Nation” interview airing Sunday. He was responding to a question from anchor Margaret Brennan, who asked about Democratic presidential candidates' tying Trump's rhetoric to last weekend's mass shooting in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.

  • Typhoon leaves 28 dead in China, 20 still missing
    Associated Press

    Typhoon leaves 28 dead in China, 20 still missing

    A powerful typhoon left at least 28 people dead in southeastern China, including more than 20 who perished after a landslide backed up a river that then inundated homes, state media reported Sunday. Another 20 people remained unaccounted for in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said. After the landslide, the river rose to a level of 10 meters (30 feet) within 10 minutes, trapping 120 people in Yongjia county, Xinhua said.

  • Saudi-led coalition launches strike after Aden 'coup'
    AFP

    Saudi-led coalition launches strike after Aden 'coup'

    A Saudi-led coalition launched Sunday a strike against Yemen's southern separatists after clashes in the second city Aden left around 40 people dead, threatening to push the war-ravaged nation deeper into turmoil. The strike came a day after the separatists seized the presidential palace in Aden, a move decried by the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government as a UAE-supported coup. The deadly violence, which threatens to exacerbate Yemen's humanitarian crisis, reflects deep divisions between secessionists and loyalist forces, both of whom have fought Shiite Huthi rebels.

  • Freshly Restored 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Pro Touring
    motorious

    Freshly Restored 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Pro Touring

    Flemings Ultimate Garage is pleased to announce this 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Pro Touring model up for sale. The vent windows that framed the A-pillars were eliminated, so GM installed air vents below the dash called “Astro-Ventilation” to get proper airflow to the driver. This '68 Camaro RS/SS is dressed in Cortez Silver paint with a mirror finish and black Super Sport nose stripes.

  • Goldman Sachs economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to recession
    Reuters

    Goldman Sachs economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to recession

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Sunday that fears of the U.S.-China trade war leading to a recession are increasing and that Goldman no longer expects a trade deal between the world's two largest economies before the 2020 U.S. presidential election. "We expect tariffs targeting the remaining $300bn of US imports from China to go into effect," the bank said in a note sent to clients. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Aug. 1 that he would impose a 10% tariff on a final $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on Sept.

  • Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death is 'pending further information': What we know about his apparent suicide
    USA TODAY

    Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death is 'pending further information': What we know about his apparent suicide

    The cause and manner of death are "pending further information" following an autopsy on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the day after his apparent suicide, officials said. The FBI and U.S. Inspector General's office will investigate the circumstances of his apparent suicide while in federal custody, and the probe into the numerous sexual abuse allegations against him will continue, officials said. Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell Saturday morning, and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Correctional Center.  Guards on Epstein's unit were working extreme overtime shifts that morning, according to an unnamed source cited by The Associated Press.

  • Mocking suspect's hairstyle could get you prosecuted, police warn
    The Telegraph

    Mocking suspect's hairstyle could get you prosecuted, police warn

    Police have warned social media users they could face arrest if they "troll" a wanted drug dealer by mocking his distinctive hairstyle. Jermaine Taylor, 21, is wanted for breaching his licence conditions after being released from prison in December 2018. Gwent Police launched the social media appeal to find the convicted drug dealer, but it backfired when people began making jokes about his hairstyle, with one saying it had been "pushed back more times than Brexit".

  • Father praises Canadian murder suspects for evading police: 'These boys are smart'
    AOL.com

    Father praises Canadian murder suspects for evading police: 'These boys are smart'

    The father of one of the Canadian teenage boys accused of murdering a couple and a 64-year-old man recently commended the suspects for eluding authorities. In an emotional interview with Channel Nine's "60 Minutes," Alan Schmegelsky expressed regret that he didn't spend more time with his 18-year-old son, Bryer, but maintained that he also didn't believe that the teenager was responsible for the deaths of three people. "You may think he's a monster, but he's my son," Alan said.

  • Gabon court sets date for Bongo health case
    AFP

    Gabon court sets date for Bongo health case

    A Gabon court will shortly hear a petition for President Ali Bongo Ondimba to undergo medical tests to prove his fitness to govern after suffering a stroke last year, lawyers said Monday. The case will be heard by the Court of Appeal in Libreville starting August 26, attorneys for both sides said. Speculation about Bongo's ability to rule the small oil-rich country has surged since he fell ill while in Saudi Arabia last October.

  • How Robert O’Rourke Became ‘Beto’
    National Review

    How Robert O’Rourke Became ‘Beto’

    A  great deal of controversy has continued the past few days over Robert Francis O'Rourke's longtime use of a nickname given to him at birth (albeit temporarily jettisoned while in prep school) — especially in the wake of his recent sensational and unfounded charges that Donald Trump is directly responsible for the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and that white supremacy defines America, past and present, and explains Trump's culpability. The point of the amused contention is not that O'Rourke was given such a nickname at or near birth. Rather, the controversy is over his continued use of the sobriquet for cynical political advantage in a somewhat related manner to Senator Elizabeth Warren's longtime false cultural appropriation of a Native American identity for careerist purposes.

  • VIDEO: Homeless man throws rock into windshield of car in Pomona
    KABC – Los Angeles

    VIDEO: Homeless man throws rock into windshield of car in Pomona

    Video shows an apparently homeless man heaving a heavy rock directly into the windshield of a car in Pomona.

  • No deal announced as US, Taliban wrap up latest talks
    Associated Press

    No deal announced as US, Taliban wrap up latest talks

    The latest round of talks between the Taliban and the United States ended early Monday without any sign a peace deal had been reached for Afghanistan, as both sides said they would consult with their leaderships on the next steps. A Taliban spokesman had said last week that this eighth round of talks would conclude with a deal to end the nearly 18-year war, America's longest. The two sides have been discussing an agreement under which U.S. forces would withdraw from Afghanistan and the Taliban would guarantee the country would not revert to being a launch pad for global terrorist attacks.

  • Kamala Harris: Immigration raids will distort 2020 census
    Politico

    Kamala Harris: Immigration raids will distort 2020 census

    Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris decried recent immigration raids as part of the Trump administration's "campaign of terror" that will distort the upcoming 2020 census. This administration has directed DHS to conduct these raids as part of what I believe is this administration's campaign of terror, which is to make whole — whole populations of people afraid to go to work, the Californian told NBC's Chuck Todd. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided seven Mississippi food-processing plants last week, arresting 680 workers in the agency's largest raid in a decade.

  • Reuters

    Viral clip of Russian policeman punching female protester stirs anger

    Video footage of a Russian police officer punching a young woman in the stomach has stirred anger among many Russians who believe the authorities have used excessive force to disperse weeks of political demonstrations in Moscow. The clip, filmed on Saturday and later circulated online by Russian celebrities with millions of followers, shows the moment two helmeted riot policemen drag the woman, Daria Sosnovskaya, to a waiting police bus. Sosnovskaya, 26, is seen struggling to break free and trying to trip up one of the police officers who responds by punching her in the stomach, prompting one of the reporters filming the incident to sarcastically call the policeman "a hero".

  • USA TODAY

    A Minnesota father told police he dropped his 5-month-old boy on his head for being 'fussy.' The baby died

    Court records say Hoisser was caring for Gus on April 24, from about 7:30 p.m. to midnight, and had trouble getting him to fall asleep. "At one point, (Hoisser) was so frustrated he intentionally dropped the infant head first into the ground … intentionally causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on the floor stunning (the baby) and causing him to continue to cry," according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court.

  • From D-Day beaches to the Champs-Elysees
    AFP

    From D-Day beaches to the Champs-Elysees

    It took less than three months of fighting from the Allied troop landings on France's Normandy beaches for Paris to be liberated from the Nazis, whose surrender in 1945 ended World War II in Europe. Here is a timeline: - June 6, 1944: About 156,000 US, British and Canadian troops invade Nazi-occupied northern France on D-Day, a turning point in the war that started nearly five years earlier. June 14: Leader of the free French forces, Charles de Gaulle, returns to France and makes his first speech on liberated territory.