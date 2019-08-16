What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most The Hour Glass Limited (SGX:AGS) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in The Hour Glass Limited (SGX:AGS) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Hour Glass is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of S$557m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AGS.

See our latest analysis for Hour Glass

SGX:AGS Ownership Summary, August 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hour Glass?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 9.8% of Hour Glass. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hour Glass's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SGX:AGS Income Statement, August 16th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hour Glass. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Hour Glass

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.