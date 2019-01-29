What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Impelus Limited (ASX:IMS) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in Impelus Limited (ASX:IMS) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Impelus is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$8.7m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IMS.

See our latest analysis for Impelus

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

ASX:IMS Ownership Summary January 29th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Impelus?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions own less than 5% of Impelus. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn’t particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

ASX:IMS Income Statement Export January 29th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Impelus. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Impelus

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.