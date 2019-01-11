What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ingenico Group – GCS (EPA:ING) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Ingenico Group – GCS (EPA:ING), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of €3.0b, Ingenico Group – GCS is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ING.

ENXTPA:ING Ownership Summary January 11th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ingenico Group – GCS?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Ingenico Group – GCS does have institutional investors; and they hold 36% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ingenico Group – GCS’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ENXTPA:ING Income Statement Export January 11th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Ingenico Group – GCS. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Ingenico Group – GCS

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.