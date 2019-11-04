What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Jakharia Fabric Limited (NSE:JAKHARIA) Stock?

Every investor in Jakharia Fabric Limited (NSE:JAKHARIA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Jakharia Fabric is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹772m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about JAKHARIA.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jakharia Fabric?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Jakharia Fabric might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Jakharia Fabric. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Jakharia Fabric

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.