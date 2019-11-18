What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited (NSE:KILITCH) Stock?

Every investor in Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited (NSE:KILITCH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of ₹1.8b, Kilitch Drugs (India) is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about KILITCH.

NSEI:KILITCH Ownership Summary, November 18th 2019

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kilitch Drugs (India)?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Kilitch Drugs (India), for yourself, below.

NSEI:KILITCH Income Statement, November 18th 2019

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kilitch Drugs (India). We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Kilitch Drugs (India)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.