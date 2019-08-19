What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock?

Every investor in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Kinsale Capital Group has a market capitalization of US$2.1b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about KNSL.

See our latest analysis for Kinsale Capital Group

NasdaqGS:KNSL Ownership Summary, August 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kinsale Capital Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Kinsale Capital Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 82% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Kinsale Capital Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:KNSL Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kinsale Capital Group. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Kinsale Capital Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.