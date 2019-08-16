What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Kolinpharma S.p.A. (BIT:KIP) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Kolinpharma S.p.A. (BIT:KIP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'
Kolinpharma is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €15m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about KIP.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kolinpharma?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
Kolinpharma already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 7.3% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kolinpharma's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Kolinpharma. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.
Insider Ownership Of Kolinpharma
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
It seems that insiders own more than half the Kolinpharma S.p.A. stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of €15m, that means they have €9.5m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 28% stake in KIP. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
