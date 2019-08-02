What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Lovisa Holdings has a market capitalization of AU$1.2b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about LOV.

ASX:LOV Ownership Summary, August 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lovisa Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 18% of Lovisa Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lovisa Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:LOV Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lovisa Holdings. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Lovisa Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Lovisa Holdings Limited. Insiders own AU$554m worth of shares in the AU$1.2b company. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.