What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (HKG:95) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (HKG:95) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$11b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 95.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment, for yourself, below.

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.