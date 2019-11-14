What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Moleculin Biotech is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$48m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MBRX.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Moleculin Biotech?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Moleculin Biotech already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 12% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Moleculin Biotech's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.9% of Moleculin Biotech. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Moleculin Biotech

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.