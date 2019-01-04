What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSE:TPX.B) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSE:TPX.B), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Molson Coors Canada has a market capitalization of CA$1.4b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TPX.B.

See our latest analysis for Molson Coors Canada

TSX:TPX.B Ownership Summary January 4th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Molson Coors Canada?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Molson Coors Canada already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 14% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Molson Coors Canada’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:TPX.B Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Molson Coors Canada. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Molson Coors Canada

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.